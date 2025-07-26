Ben Casparius News: Secures first career save

Casparius gave up a hit in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his first career save in a 5-2 win over the Red Sox. He didn't walk or strike out a batter.

The right-hander got checked out for a calf injury after a shaky appearance Tuesday, but Casparius was thrust right into a high-leverage spot after an MRI came back clean and got the job done on 19 pitches (12 strikes). With Tanner Scott (elbow) and Blake Treinen (forearm) currently on the shelf, late-inning roles in the Dodgers' bullpen are wide open, and Casparius appears to be in the mix for closing opportunities along with Alex Vesia and Kirby Yates. It wouldn't be a surprise if additional competition arrived at the trade deadline, however.