Ben Rice headshot

Ben Rice News: Belts clutch homer Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 23, 2025

Rice went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 5-4 win against the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Rice couldn't reach base in any of his first three plate appearances, but he came through when it mattered most, swatting a solo homer in the ninth inning to break a 4-4 tie. It was Rice's first homer since June 24, a span of 16 games. The young slugger has seen less opportunities since Giancarlo Stanton returned from an extended stint on the injured list. Rice has started just three times in the Yankees' past seven contests.

