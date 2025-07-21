Ben Williamson News: Logs steal in loss

Williamson went 2-for-3 with a stolen base in Monday's 6-0 loss to the Brewers.

Williamson had gone 0-for-8 over his previous three games, and this was just his second multi-hit effort in July. The rookie third baseman continues to earn his playing time through steady defense rather than big contributions on offense. For the season, he's slashing .259/.293/.319 with one home run, 19 RBI, 35 runs scored and three steals across 76 contests, giving him minimal upside as a contact hitter with little pop at the bottom of the order.