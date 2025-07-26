Ben Williamson News: Records fifth steal

Williamson went 1-for-4 with one RBI and one stolen base in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Angels.

Williamson has started to make a larger impact on the basepaths with three steals over his last six games. It's still not easy for him to add much -- during that span, he's gone 5-for-20 (.250) with two RBI, one walk and no extra-base hits. That's right in line with his production all year, as he's batting .254 but he has a poor .598 OPS with five steals, one home run, 21 RBI and 35 runs scored as a fixture at the bottom of the Mariners' lineup.