Blake Perkins Injury: Beginning assignment in ACL

Perkins (shin) will begin a rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League on Saturday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Perkins will be joined in Arizona by fellow outfielder Garrett Mitchell (oblique), and both players are expected to move their rehab assignments to Triple-A once they get enough reps in rookie ball. Perkins is slightly behind Mitchell in his recovery process, though the former is still expected to reach Nashville by the end of the month and may join Milwaukee's active roster before the All-Star break.