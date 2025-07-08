Menu
Blake Perkins Injury: Hopes to re-start rehab Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 8, 2025

Perkins (groin) hopes to re-start a rehab assignment Friday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Perkins had to be pulled off his initial rehab assignment for a fractured shin when he suffered a left groin strain last week. He's evidently taken strides in his recovery, though, and should be back in game action soon. It's possible Perkins will be ready to rejoin the Brewers by the start of the second half or shortly after.

Blake Perkins
Milwaukee Brewers
