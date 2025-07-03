Blake Perkins Injury: Now battling groin injury

The Brewers pulled Perkins (shin) off his rehab assignment at Triple-A Nashville on Thursday due to a left groin strain, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Perkins had been performing well in the minors while working his way back from a fractured right shin, going 3-for-13 with a homer, two RBI, three runs scored, two steals and six walks through five games at Nashville. However, a strained groin will delay his return from the injured list. The severity of his latest injury remains unknown, but it puts him at risk of remaining sidelined through the All-Star break.