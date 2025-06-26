Blake Perkins Injury: Takes another step toward return
Perkins (shin) had his rehab assignment moved to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday.
Perkins began a rehab assignment with the Brewers' ACL team June 14 and slashed .389/.500/.389 with two RBI, one stolen base, a 4:4 BB:K and zero extra-base hits through seven games. The outfielder fractured his shin in late February and has spent the season so far on the injured list. Perkins figures to play at least a few games with Nashville before being activated, and he could be ready to join Milwaukee at the start of July.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now