Blake Snell Injury: Nearing rehab assignment

Snell (shoulder) is slated to throw to hitters Saturday, and his following step could be a minor-league rehab assignment, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Snell first threw to live hitters Wednesday and is slated to pitch two simulated innings Saturday. Though that doesn't represent much of a ramp-up, manager Dave Roberts indicated Friday that the left-handed hurler could head out on a rehab stint if he doesn't experience any setbacks in the upcoming throwing session. Snell's last game action took place April 2, so he would probably need several rehab starts before he's ready to be activated from the injured list.