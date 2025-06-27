Blake Snell Injury: Not yet facing hitters

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said earlier this week that Snell (shoulder) is "probably not" close to facing hitters, per MLB.com.

Snell took a step forward recently when he began using his full pitch mix during bullpen sessions, but Roberts' comments suggest the lefty hurler is still pretty far away from being activated from the IL. Snell has pitched in just two games for the Dodgers this season, with his last outing before landing on the injured list occurring all the way back on April 2. The veteran starter will presumably need to make multiple minor-league rehab appearances before he's ready to return to the big club, so it seems unlikely that he'll be ready to rejoin LA's rotation until after the All-Star break.