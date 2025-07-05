Blake Snell Injury: Rehab assignment begins next week

Snell (shoulder) will throw two innings in a rehab game next week and could return to the big-league rotation in late-July, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Tyler Glasnow (shoulder) is set to return next week from a similar injury after needing three rehab starts, so Snell could return in late-July or early-August, depending on how his shoulder responds. Snell will not travel on the Dodgers' upcoming road trip but will throw a bullpen session Monday before heading out on a rehab assignment.