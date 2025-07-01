Blake Snell Injury: Set to face hitters

Snell (shoulder) is expected to face live hitters Wednesday, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

Snell will officially face live batters for the first time since April after being placed on the injured list with left shoulder inflammation. The left-hander was reportedly "not close" to facing hitters according to manager Dave Roberts when asked about Snell's status Friday, so it appears as if the southpaw was farther along in his recovery process than his skipper anticipated. The Dodgers have no reason to rush Snell back to the mound and if all goes well Wednesday, the lefty could be set to begin a minor-league rehab assignment in the coming weeks.