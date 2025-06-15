Blake Snell Injury: Throws another side session

Snell (shoulder) threw approximately 20 to 25 pitches in a bullpen session Friday, MLB.com reports.

After getting back on the mound and tossing 15 pitches in San Diego on Tuesday, Snell increased the volume and intensity of his throwing in his second bullpen session since he landed on the injured list April 6. The southpaw was limited to throwing fastballs in Friday's workout, so he'll have to incorporate his full arsenal in future bullpen sessions before he advances to facing hitters in live batting practice. Snell still has a chance to return from the 60-day injured list before the All-Star break, though he may need to head out on a rehab assignment within the next two weeks to make it a reality.