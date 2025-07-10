Menu
Blake Snell Injury: Works two innings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 10, 2025

Snell (shoulder) completed two shutout innings while allowing one hit and striking out four in a rehab outing with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga on Thursday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

This was Snell's first rehab outing and he threw 31 pitches, 23 of which went for strikes. The expectation is that he will require three or four total outings prior to activation, so a return in late July or early August looks realistic.

Blake Snell
Los Angeles Dodgers
