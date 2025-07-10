Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Blake Snell headshot

Blake Snell Injury: Works two innings in rehab start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 11, 2025 at 9:03am

Snell (shoulder) completed two shutout innings while allowing one hit and striking out four in a rehab start with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga on Thursday.

In his first rehab outing as he works his way back from shoulder inflammation, Snell threw 31 pitches (23 strikes). The expectation is that he will require three or four total outings in the minors prior to being activated from the 60-day injured list, so the left-hander appears on track for a return in late July or early August.

Blake Snell
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now