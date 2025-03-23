Blake Snell News: Named domestic Opening Day starter

Snell has been officially named as the Dodgers' starter for Thursday's home opener against the Tigers, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Snell will draw his first start as a Dodger when the team resumes its regular season against the Tigers after winning both of its matchups in Japan against the Cubs on March 18 and 19. The left-hander produced a 3.12 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with 145 strikeouts over 104 innings in 20 starts with the Giants in 2024 and he'll look to keep it up with Los Angeles in 2025.