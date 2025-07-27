Blake Treinen News: Makes return from IL

The Dodgers reinstated Treinen (forearm) from the 60-day injured list Sunday.

Treinen has been cleared to rejoin the Los Angeles bullpen for the first time since mid-April following a prolonged recovery from a low-grade right forearm injury. The veteran righty looked plenty during his seven-appearance rehab assignment between the rookie-level Arizona Complex League and Triple-A Oklahoma City, striking out 10 batters while allowing just two runs (one earned) on one hit and one walk over seven innings. Though the Dodgers are likely to be in the market for at least one impact relief arm prior to Thursday's trade deadline, Treinen could at least temporarily enter the mix for saves after closer Tanner Scott (elbow) was recently placed on the 15-day IL.