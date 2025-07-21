Blaze Alexander News: Nabbing fifth straight start
Alexander will start at second base and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Astros.
Though Ketel Marte will make his first start of the second half following a brief stint on the restricted list coming out of the All-Star break, he'll be used at designated hitter rather than at his usual spot at the keystone. As a result, Alexander will pick up his fifth consecutive start, after he had gone 5-for-14 with two doubles, four runs and three RBI. Until the Diamondbacks get Pavin Smith (oblique) back from the injured list, the team could have a regular spot in the lineup available for either Adrian Del Castillo or Alexander, though the latter's standing as a right-handed hitter may work against him from a playing-time standpoint.
