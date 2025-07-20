Blaze Alexander News: Scores three times in win

Alexander went 2-for-3 with an RBI and three runs scored in Saturday's 10-1 win over the Cardinals.

Alexander singled and scored in his first two plate appearances and then crossed the plate after reaching on an error. He's hit safely in four straight contests and has an RBI in three consecutive games. Alexander's started both games following the All-Star break, filling in at second base for Ketel Marte, who was on the restricted list while dealing with a personal issue at home. Marte is expected to return Sunday, which likely means Alexander will not make a third straight start.