It's no big secret that Bichette wouldn't have been available had Toronto been forced to play in the wild-card round, making the first-round bye all the more valuable. "I will do everything I can in the next four or five days to see what we can do," said Bichette after Sunday's division-clinching victory over the Rays. "I'm feeling better. Every day, I'm feeling better. I don't have a date, but I will be doing everything that I possibly can to get back." The club should have another update on the star shortstop closer to Game 1 on Saturday, and if not, his availability will be evident based on whether his name is listed on the Blue Jay's roster for the ALDS.