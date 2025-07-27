Bo Bichette News: Knocks five hits

Bichette went 5-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Sunday's loss to Detroit.

Bichette had a terrific day at the plate and accounted for five of Toronto's 10 hits. The team didn't score until the ninth inning, which included a two-run single from Bichette. He has multiple hits in seven of his last 16 games, going 26-for-66 (.394) during that stretch. Bichette is now slashing .289/.329/.456 with 46 extra-base hits and 65 RBI through 103 games.