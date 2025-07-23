Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Bobby Witt headshot

Bobby Witt Injury: Downplays leg issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 23, 2025 at 10:00am

Witt said that the knee injury he appeared to sustain during a plate appearance in Tuesday's 6-0 loss to the Cubs isn't a concern, and his absence from the lineup for Wednesday's series finale is more of a rest day, Pete Grathoff of The Kansas City Star reports.

Witt added that he could have played Wednesday if needed, but because of the quick turnaround for the matinee contest in addition to a team off day Thursday, the Royals will err on the side of caution and hold him out of the lineup. Maikel Garcia will slide over from his usual spot at third base to cover shortstop in place of Witt, who is on the bench for the first time all season. Witt is expected to rejoin the Royals' starting nine Friday against the Guardians.

Bobby Witt
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now