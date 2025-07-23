Bobby Witt Injury: Out Wednesday with knee issue

Witt is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs after Royals manager Matt Quatraro said that the shortstop experienced some discomfort in his knee during Tuesday's 6-0 loss, Pete Grathoff of The Kansas City Star reports.

Days off are exceedingly rare for the historically durable Witt, who will exit the starting nine for the first time all season and just the second time dating back to the start of the 2024 campaign. Witt's leg appeared to buckle on him during a plate appearance Tuesday, but he was able to finish out the game, and Quatraro downplayed any concern about the 25-year-old's health when he spoke to the media afterward. The Royals may simply be choosing to hold Witt out of the lineup in an abundance of caution, as Wednesday's contest is a day game after a night game. Thursday is also an off day for the Royals, so the team is hopeful that after two days of rest, Witt will be ready to start in Friday's series opener versus the Guardians.