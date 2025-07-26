Bobby Witt News: Goes deep in nightcap

Witt went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 6-4 loss to the Guardians in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.

Witt also went 1-for-4 with a run scored in the day game. His homer in the nightcap brought the Royals within two runs in the fifth inning, but they couldn't generate any runs over four frames by the Guardians' bullpen. Witt looks to be fine after a knee issue kept him out of the lineup Wednesday -- he was slated to return Friday before that day's game was rained out. On the year, the shortstop has a .287/.337/.491 slash line with 15 homers, 58 RBI, 60 runs scored, 27 stolen bases, 33 doubles and three triples across 104 contests.