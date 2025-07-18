Bowden Francis Injury: Suffers setback

Francis (shoulder) experienced shoulder discomfort while rehabbing and will be shut down for at least 10 days, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Francis has been on the shelf since June 17 with a right shoulder impingement, and began throwing off a mound July 8. He suffered a setback while building back up at the Blue Jays' player development complex and won't throw for at least a week and a half. The hitch in his recovery likely means he won't be back until mid-August at the earliest.