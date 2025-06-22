Brad Keller News: Improves to 3-0

Keller (3-0) worked around a hit to toss 1.2 scoreless innings and earn the win in Saturday's 10-7 victory over the Mariners. He struck out three.

After starter Cade Horton only covered 4.2 innings for the Cubs, the team turned to Keller for some length. The righty retired more than three batters for the seventh time this season in 33 appearances, and he lowered his ERA to a sparkling 2.00 in the process. Keller also has 36 strikeouts across 36 innings, as he's settled comfortably into a middle relief role in Chicago, and the former starter has shown his ability to extend himself a bit out of the bullpen as well.