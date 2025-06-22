Menu
Brad Keller News: Nabs third win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 22, 2025 at 2:26pm

Keller (3-0) worked around a hit to toss 1.2 scoreless innings and earn the win in Saturday's 10-7 victory over the Mariners. He struck out three.

After starter Cade Horton only covered 4.2 innings for the Cubs, the team turned to Keller for some length. The righty retired more than three batters for the seventh time this season in 33 appearances, and he lowered his ERA to a sparkling 2.00 in the process. Keller also has 36 strikeouts across 36 innings, as the former starter settles comfortably into a middle relief role.

Brad Keller
Chicago Cubs
