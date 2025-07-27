Brad Lord News: Garners another start

Lord is slated to start Monday's game against the Astros in Houston, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Lord had been pitching out of the bullpen since the middle of May before he re-entered the rotation last week, filling the spot that previously belonged to Shinnosuke Ogasawara and Trevor Williams (elbow). Though he was limited to 50 pitches in his previous start last Tuesday versus the Reds, Lord cruised through four innings, allowing one earned run on six hits and zero walks. He'll likely push his pitch count up to the 60-to-70 range Monday, and another strong effort should give Lord some more security in the Washington rotation.