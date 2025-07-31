Nett has power stuff and has always missed bats at a high clip, but his control has typically been shaky. He had his best stretch as a pro in May and June, when he logged a 1.94 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 49:14 K:BB in 41.2 innings, although he walked nine in 10 innings over his next three starts. The 23-year-old righty has logged 18 total starts at Double-A in his career, so he could get a taste of Triple-A before the end of the year. If Nett is able to limit the walks, he could spend time next year in the Athletics' rotation.