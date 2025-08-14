Home runs from Lourdes Gurriel and Jose Herrera accounted for five of the seven runs on Blalock's line. Those blasts came within the first two innings, and the right-hander ran into more trouble before he was pulled in the fourth. Blalock has given up 19 runs across his last 15 innings over three starts. The 24-year-old is at an 8.62 ERA, 1.79 WHIP and 22:18 K:BB through 47 innings over 11 appearances (nine starts) this season. Trusting a Colorado pitcher is tough enough, and Blalock's struggles are a prime example of why. He's tentatively projected to make his next start at home against the Dodgers, who have been struggling lately but still pose a threat.