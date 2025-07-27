Brady House News: Getting rare day off
House is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.
House will hit the bench for the first time in a week and for just the second time in the Nationals' last 12 games. Paul DeJong will fill in at third base in place of House, who has generated a .288/.294/.424 slash line with two home runs, one stolen base, eight RBI and 10 runs in 17 games dating back to the start of July.
