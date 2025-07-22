Brady House News: Three more hits Monday

House went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Monday's win over the Reds.

The 22-year-old continues to impress in his first look at major-league pitching. Over 13 games in July, House is slashing .327/.333/.500 with three doubles, two homers, one steal, eight runs and eight RBI, although his 1:10 BB:K is a bit of a concern. A first-round pick in the 2021 First-Year Player Draft, House is cementing his status as the Nationals' future at the hot corner.