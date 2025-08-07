Singer struggled to find his command early, walking 3 consecutive batters and giving up a solo homer to Bryan Reynolds as part of a three-run first inning. The 29-year-old was unable to recover and was lifted after tossing 86 pitches. The right-hander had delivered back-to-back excellent outings prior to this start, but inconsistency continues to define his season. Singer will carry a 4.53 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 113:48 K:BB across 119.1 innings into his next scheduled outing against the Phillies next week.