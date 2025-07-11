Brandon Lowe Injury: Lands on injured list

The Rays placed Lowe on the 10-day injured list Friday, retroactive to July 8, due to left oblique tightness.

The 31-year-old hasn't seen the field since suffering the injury Sunday in Minnesota, and he'll spend the final series before the All-Star break on the injured list. Lowe will be unable to take part in the Midsummer Classic as a result, but he'll be eligible to be reinstated for the start of the second half July 18 versus Baltimore.