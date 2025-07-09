Brandon Lowe Injury: Missing third straight start

Lowe (side) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Though Lowe downplayed his left side injury after he was forced out of Sunday's 7-5 win over the Twins, he'll remain on the bench for a third straight contest. Taylor Walls will fill in at the keystone for Lowe, whose 20-game hitting streak came to an end Sunday