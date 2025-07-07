Brandon Lowe Injury: Out of lineup with side issue

Lowe (side) is not in the lineup for Monday's game in Detroit, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

After exiting in the third inning of Sunday's win over the Twins due to left side soreness, Lowe isn't ready to start in the series opener in Detroit. According to Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun, Lowe said Monday that while his condition has improved since Sunday and he hasn't received an MRI, he'll need to see how his side responds to swinging the bat in addition to other pregame work before the Rays determine whether he'll need to go on the injured list. With the All-Star break looming, Tampa Bay could have some motivation to take a cautious approach with the veteran second baseman.