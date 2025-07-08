Brandon Lowe Injury: Sitting again Tuesday

Lowe (side) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tigers, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

The 31-year-old will sit for a second consecutive contest after leaving Sunday's game against the Twins due to left side soreness. It remains to be seen if Lowe will require a trip to the injured list, but a move to the IL wouldn't be surprising with the All-Star break less than a week away.