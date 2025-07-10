Brandon Lowe Injury: Sitting fourth straight

Lowe (side) isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against Boston, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Thursday will mark the fourth consecutive start Lowe has missed since tweaking his left side during Sunday's contest. The Rays haven't indicated that the 31-year-old will need to spend time on the IL, though that could change if he's unable to return to the starting nine soon. While Lowe continues to recover, Taylor Walls will pick up another start at the keystone and bat ninth.