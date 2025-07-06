Brandon Lowe Injury: Tweaks side Sunday

Lowe struck out in his lone at-bat in Sunday's game against the Twins before he was removed in the third inning due to left side soreness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays didn't clarify whether Lowe suffered the injury during his first-inning at-bat or during his two innings in the field. According to Topkin, Jose Caballero had been scheduled to receive Sunday off while he dealt with right arm soreness, but he was pressed into action at second base following Lowe's early exit. Consider Lowe day-to-day until Tampa Bay provides another update on his status.