Brandon Lowe News: Brings home four runs

Lowe went 3-for-5 with a double, three-run home run, an RBI single and an additional run scored in Friday's 22-8 loss to Baltimore.

Lowe capped off the Rays' six-run second inning with a three-run homer to right-center field off Tomoyuki Sugano. Lowe brought home another run in the fourth, and his four RBI tied a season high. He extended his hitting streak to 14 games, during which he's slashed a blistering .404/.433/.649 with 13 runs scored, four home runs and 11 RBI in 60 plate appearances.