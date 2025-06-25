Brandon Lowe News: Hitting streak up to 12 games

Lowe went 2-for-4 in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Royals.

Although it was a quiet night in the run-producing department, Lowe pushed his hitting streak up to 12 games. The slugging second baseman is slashing .396/.431/.563 during that streak, adding two home runs, two doubles, six RBI and 10 runs scored. Dating back to May 13, Lowe has maintained a .340 batting average while tallying at least one hit in 34 of 38 games during this stretch.