Brandon Lowe News: Homers in win

Lowe went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Monday's 7-1 win over the Orioles.

After launching his 14th home run of the season as part of a multi-hit game, Lowe has now hit safely in five straight games and has recorded multiple hits in four of those five contests. In that streak, he is 10-for-22 (.455 batting average) with one double, two walks and three RBIs. The 30-year-old is slashing .260/.311/.457 in 258 at-bats.