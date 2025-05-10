Brandon Lowe News: Rare homer against lefty

Lowe went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-3 win over the Brewers.

He drove a Jose Quintana sinker deep to right field in the fourth inning -- Lowe's first homer, and only his third hit, off a southpaw this season. It's an encouraging sign for the second baseman, who has had trouble getting much loft on the ball in the early going and sports a career-low 33.7 percent fly ball rate so far in 2025. He also carries a career-worst 6.4 percent walk rate, leading to a rough .200/.250/.323 slash line with five homers, one steal, 13 runs and 18 RBI through 34 games.