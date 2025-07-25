Brandon Nimmo News: Swipes bag Friday
Nimmo went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Friday's 8-1 win over the Giants.
Nimmo turned the game into a romp with a two-run single in the fourth inning. The outfielder is having a strong July, batting .310 (22-for-71) this month with just four hitless games over 19 contests. He's also produced eight extra-base hits and five steals, as well as 16 RBI despite taking over the leadoff spot over the last six games. For the season, Nimmo is slashing .265/.331/.469 with 19 home runs, 59 RBI, 52 runs scored, 19 doubles and 12 steals through 100 contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now