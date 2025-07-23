Brandon Pfaadt News: Allows two runs in no-decision

Pfaadt didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Astros, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out five.

Pfaadt was dominant early, allowing just three hits through his first five scoreless innings. However, he'd falter in the sixth, allowing two runs after Christian Walker and Yainer Diaz led off the frame with back-to-back doubles. Pfaadt had been on a roll coming into Wednesday's outing -- he'd won his previous two starts while giving up just two runs over 15 innings. Overall, the 26-year-old right-hander sports a 4.76 ERA with a 1.26 WHIP and 95:25 K:BB across 21 starts (111.2 innings). Pfaadt's currently scheduled to face the Tigers on the road his next time out.