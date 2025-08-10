Pfaadt wasn't great, but he was able to keep the ball in the yard and didn't elevate his pitch count with walks. This is his second win in a row, and he's allowed three runs or less in four of his five starts since the All-Star break. The 26-year-old is still too often middling in his performance, as evidenced by his 5.03 ERA and 1.35 WHIP, though his 104:28 K:BB through 127 innings is fine. Pfaadt is tentatively projected to get a rematch with the Rockies for his next start, though that game is in Colorado, which makes him a risky option in fantasy.