Brandon Sproat News: Might join big-league bullpen

Sproat could be an option for the Mets' bullpen if the team doesn't trade for any high-leverage relievers at the deadline, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

General manager David Stearns has gone this route in the past during his time in Milwaukee, breaking in future aces Brandon Woodruff, Corbin Burnes and Freddy Peralta in relief roles. The Mets are actively working to acquire established bullpen arms however, and using a prospect like Sproat in high-leverage spots during a playoff push would appear to be Plan B. Sproat has had an erratic season with Triple-A Syracuse but is locked in right now, tossing 23 scoreless innings over his last four starts with a 27:6 K:BB.