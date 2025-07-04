Brandon Waddell News: Likely to pitch in bulk Sunday

Waddell is expected to make a spot start or serve as a bulk reliever Sunday against the Yankees, though the Mets haven't finalized their pitching plans, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The Mets called up the lefty from Triple-A Syracuse last week, and he's proceeded to make a pair of three-inning relief appearances since then, with his most recent outing coming Wednesday against the Brewers. Assuming he's not needed out of the bullpen Friday and Saturday, Waddell looks as though he'll be called upon to contribute in Sunday's series finale in some capacity. Though he's made eight starts with Syracuse this season, Waddell hasn't covered more than five innings at any level since May 28, so the Mets will likely look to manage his workload while he takes the hill Sunday on three days' rest.