Brandon Waddell News: Opening second game Thursday

Waddell will serve as the Mets' opening pitcher in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader in Baltimore, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.

He's being classified as an opener, but Waddell has the ability to go multiple innings, having lasted at least 2.2 frames in each of his last three appearances for the Mets. Once Waddell is done Thursday, Justin Hagenman is a good bet to eat some innings out of the Mets' bullpen.