Brandon Waddell News: Sent back to Triple-A

June 9, 2025

Published on June 9, 2025

The Mets optioned Waddell to Triple-A Syracuse on Monday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Wadell pitched in two games for the Mets since his latest promotion and has appeared in four contests overall this season, registering a 3.38 ERA and 7:2 K:BB across 10.2 innings of relief. In a corresponding move, the Mets recalled Justin Garza, whom they just acquired in a trade with the Giants over the weekend.

Brandon Waddell
New York Mets
